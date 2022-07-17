Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $413,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

