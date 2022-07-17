Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 645 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $240.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

