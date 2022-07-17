Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 992 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 23,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 4.3 %

F stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

