Blank Wallet Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00040566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00023130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.