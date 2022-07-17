Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Decreased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.1 %

BAH stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,425,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $731,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,425,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598 over the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

