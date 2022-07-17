Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $296.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $337.00 to $296.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $565.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $416.64.

Shares of SAM opened at $321.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $960.99.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The company had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,589,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

