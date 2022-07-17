Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Boxed Stock Performance

Shares of Boxed stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Boxed has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.63 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Pearson bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 520,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,648.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Liu bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Pearson bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 520,589 shares in the company, valued at $926,648.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 135,000 shares of company stock worth $252,500.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Boxed by 3,629.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Boxed in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Boxed in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Boxed in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boxed in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

