Boyd Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $229.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.29 and its 200 day moving average is $254.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

