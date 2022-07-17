Boyd Wealth Management LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $179.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.99 and its 200 day moving average is $200.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.