Boyd Wealth Management LLC Purchases 56,958 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 11.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,327,000 after acquiring an additional 594,332 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

