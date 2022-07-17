Bread (BRD) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Bread (BRD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $358,231.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bread has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bread Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

