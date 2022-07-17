Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.89

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and traded as low as $62.11. Brenntag shares last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

