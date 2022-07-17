Brightworth Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brightworth raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

