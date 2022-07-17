Brightworth Purchases 1,012 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brightworth increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,112,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $683.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $626.59 and a 200-day moving average of $658.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.