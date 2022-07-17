Brightworth Purchases 4,218 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brightworth grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $57.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85.

