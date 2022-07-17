Brightworth Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brightworth increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.2% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.73.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $257.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.