Brightworth Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Brightworth trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,582,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 933.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 316,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 285,756 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,450,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 366,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 142,540 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 321,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 89,673 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

