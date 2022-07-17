Brightworth Sells 512 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brightworth lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.70 and a 200-day moving average of $213.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

