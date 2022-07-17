Brightworth Trims Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brightworth lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $164.70 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.56. The stock has a market cap of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

