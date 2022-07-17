Brokerages Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Target Price at $33.75

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($170.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($110.00) to €27.50 ($27.50) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $13.59 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

