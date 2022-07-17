Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Price Target at $107.75

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.75.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

