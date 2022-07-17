Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT at $45.11

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.11.
GTBIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 0.4 %
Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.75. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.