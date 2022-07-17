Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT at $45.11

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.11.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.75. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.20 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

