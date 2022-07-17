Brokerages Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target at $78.40

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE OTIS opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

