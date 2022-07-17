BSClaunch (BSL) Achieves Market Cap of $12,924.68

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $12,924.68 and $585.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00039428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.
BSClaunch Coin Profile
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
Buying and Selling BSClaunch
