ByteNext Market Capitalization Tops $322,777.85 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $322,777.85 and $75,448.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 463.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.02715273 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.
ByteNext Coin Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
ByteNext Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.