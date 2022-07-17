Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Update

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,100 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Canon Stock Performance
Shares of CAJ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 314,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.42.
Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canon will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
About Canon
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
