Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of GS opened at $293.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.12.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
