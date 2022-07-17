Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

TPVG opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

