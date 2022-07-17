Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,853,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

