Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 950 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

