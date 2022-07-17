Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$46.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.40.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Up 0.0 %

CPX opened at C$46.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 89.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$46.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.00.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.2361405 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.