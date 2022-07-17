Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the June 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

About Carver Bancorp

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

