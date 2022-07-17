Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

CSIOY opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $86.56 and a 1 year high of $177.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $500.16 million during the quarter.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

