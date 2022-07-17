Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CLST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Catalyst Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

About Catalyst Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

