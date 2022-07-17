CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,846,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 563.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 47,404 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $23,681,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

