CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $217.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 254,818 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

