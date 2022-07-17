Celo Euro (CEUR) Market Capitalization Tops $33.98 Million

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. Celo Euro has a market capitalization of $33.98 million and $25,613.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo Euro has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Celo Euro coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Euro Profile

Celo Euro (CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

