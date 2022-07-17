Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Up 50.5% in June

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the June 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Celularity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity Price Performance

CELU opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $569.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.25. Celularity has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Celularity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.