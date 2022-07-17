Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Short Interest Update

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Celyad Oncology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CYAD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

