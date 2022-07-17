Ceres (CERES) Price Reaches $29.06 on Exchanges

Ceres (CERES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $29.06 or 0.00138086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $160,204.73 and approximately $1,038.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041025 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001659 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001973 BTC.
Ceres Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ceres
