Ceres (CERES) Price Reaches $29.06 on Exchanges

Ceres (CERES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $29.06 or 0.00138086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $160,204.73 and approximately $1,038.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

