ChatCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $697,391.49 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $697,391.49 and approximately $441,005.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,880.34 or 0.99896408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00042961 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024712 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

