CIBC Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AC. Cormark cut their target price on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.97.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Performance

TSE AC opened at C$16.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.57 and a twelve month high of C$26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.70.

Insider Transactions at Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The company had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz purchased 4,126 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72. In related news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.