Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.90-$12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.47-$8.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion. Cintas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

CTAS opened at $388.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.38.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $6,743,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 60.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 48.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.