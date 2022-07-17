Citigroup Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $180.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

