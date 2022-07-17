Citigroup Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $180.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.06.
Amazon.com Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
