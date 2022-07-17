Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,371 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 2.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

