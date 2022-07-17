Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Down 33.6% in June

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the June 15th total of 188,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:CLPR opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.94. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

About Clipper Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -88.37%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

