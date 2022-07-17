Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the June 15th total of 909,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 26.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 57,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,497 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 84.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 751,022 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Trading Down 1.0 %

CGNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. 633,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $267.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.89). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.