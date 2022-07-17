Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Zeno Research LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Zeno Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 208.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,024 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,880 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 5.1% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Trading Up 3.3 %

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

