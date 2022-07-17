Comparing CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) & Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 8.07% 4.27% 0.22% CrossFirst Bankshares 35.81% 11.50% 1.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $36.51 billion N/A $2.90 billion $1.38 5.73 CrossFirst Bankshares $206.81 million 3.16 $69.41 million $1.44 9.15

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and CrossFirst Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and CrossFirst Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 1 8 5 0 2.29 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 0 1 2.67

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 75.19%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than CrossFirst Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, risk management, sales and trading, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides wealth management, postal and parcel services, and digital offerings. The company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,709 branches in 58 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. As of December 31, 2021, it had nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.