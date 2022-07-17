Comparing NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group 25.16% 7.26% 0.39% Summit State Bank 31.39% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of NatWest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

NatWest Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NatWest Group pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit State Bank pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit State Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

NatWest Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NatWest Group and Summit State Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $16.52 billion 1.66 $4.49 billion $0.76 6.92 Summit State Bank $46.87 million 2.14 $14.70 million $2.29 6.56

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NatWest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NatWest Group and Summit State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 0 1 12 0 2.92 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NatWest Group beats Summit State Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NatWest Group

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking and financing solutions to start-up, SME, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The RBS International segment offers banking various products and services to institutional customers. It also operates in wholesale branches and fund depositary service businesses. The NatWest Markets segment provides services to corporate and institutional customers for the management of financial risks for achieving short-term and long-term sustainable financial goals. NatWest Group plc operates approximately 800 branches and 16,000 physical points of presence. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Summit State Bank

(Get Rating)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; home equity lines of credit; and lines of credit, term, and equipment loans, as well as loans to agriculture-related businesses. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers electronic banking, cash management, and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production offices in Roseville, California, Irvine, and Scottsdale, Arizona. Summit State Bank was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.